Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G. Kishan Reddy, on Sunday asked the Telangana BJP leaders and cadres to effectively counter what he called false propaganda of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

He was addressing a three-day state-level training camp of the party which began at Shameerpet here on Sunday.

Kishan Reddy asked the party leaders to work hard to bring BJP to power in the state. He advised them to start working for the Assembly elections, scheduled to be held later next year.

Kishan Reddy, a member of Lok Sabha from Secunderabad, alleged that since TRS has nothing to tell people about the work done by its government in the state, it is resorting to false propaganda against the BJP.

The Central minister said TRS leaders are spreading lies about the party, adding that it is strange that a ruling party is criticising an opposition party.

Kishan Reddy alleged that the TRS won the by-election in Munugode by threatening people that if it is defeated, it will stop implementing welfare schemes.

On the third and final day of the training camp, BJP will hold its state executive meeting. It is likely to analyse the reasons for the party’s defeat in Munugode and decide the strategy to be adopted to take on the TRS.

The party leaders will discuss the latest political developments in the state and the strategy for the 2023 elections.

State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, national General Secretary and in-charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh, BJP MP K. Laxman, and national Vice President D.K. Aruna attended the meeting.

