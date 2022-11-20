INDIA

Counter false propaganda of TRS, Kishan Reddy tells BJP cadres

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G. Kishan Reddy, on Sunday asked the Telangana BJP leaders and cadres to effectively counter what he called false propaganda of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

He was addressing a three-day state-level training camp of the party which began at Shameerpet here on Sunday.

Kishan Reddy asked the party leaders to work hard to bring BJP to power in the state. He advised them to start working for the Assembly elections, scheduled to be held later next year.

Kishan Reddy, a member of Lok Sabha from Secunderabad, alleged that since TRS has nothing to tell people about the work done by its government in the state, it is resorting to false propaganda against the BJP.

The Central minister said TRS leaders are spreading lies about the party, adding that it is strange that a ruling party is criticising an opposition party.

Kishan Reddy alleged that the TRS won the by-election in Munugode by threatening people that if it is defeated, it will stop implementing welfare schemes.

On the third and final day of the training camp, BJP will hold its state executive meeting. It is likely to analyse the reasons for the party’s defeat in Munugode and decide the strategy to be adopted to take on the TRS.

The party leaders will discuss the latest political developments in the state and the strategy for the 2023 elections.

State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, national General Secretary and in-charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh, BJP MP K. Laxman, and national Vice President D.K. Aruna attended the meeting.

20221120-201804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 500 Maoist supporters surrender before Odisha police

    Wanted to meet wife, conman Sukesh twice went on hunger strike...

    CAIT seeks probe against Flipkart on purported role in narcotics trade

    UP Police to get allowance for phone, nutritious food