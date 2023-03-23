A wholesaler was held in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area, who was allegedly selling counterfeit products of VLCC and other brands.

According to official information, huge cache of counterfeit products have been seized.

Speaking to IANS, advocate Seerat Mir said that VLCC received an information about a large wholesaler in Sadar Bazar who was engaged in selling and supplying counterfeit and cheap quantity of VLCC facial kits to other sellers and consumers.

“These counterfeit facial kits were being sold to innocent customers as original VLCC products resulting into skin damages. We shared the information with police that how innocent persons were being duped by the accused. The police then formed a team and decided to conduct a raid,” Mir added.

The police conducted a raid at the premises of a cosmetics wholesaler identified as Gulshan Enterprise in Sadar Bazar and recovered counterfeit products.

“A large quantity of counterfeit products of VLCC were seized which include VLCC gold facial kits, diamond facial kits. Fake facial kits of other brands such as Lotus, Shahnaz, L’Oreal were also seen,” said a source.

The accused was taken into custody. The police lodged an FIR under Trade Mark and Copyright Act read with section 420 of the IPC at Sadar Bazar police station. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

