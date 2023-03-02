INDIA

Counting of votes begins for 2 Pune Assembly seat bypolls

NewsWire
0
0

The counting of votes of the February 26 by-elections held in Kasbapeth and Chinchwad Assembly constituencies started at 8 a.m. here on Thursday, officials said.

In Kasbapeth, the process began first with the postal ballots counting and later the EVMs voting at the FCI Godown in Koregaon Park, with 20 rounds of counting.

In Chinchwad, the postal ballots are being counted first, followed by the EVMs at the SAG Kamgar Bhavan in Thergaon, with 37 rounds of counting.

The two bitterly contested by-polls were necessitated on account of the death of the sitting BJP MLAs — Mukta J. Tilak (Kasbapet) and Laxman J. Jagtap (Chinchwad), in December 2022-January 2023.

The BJP had fielded veteran leader Hemant N. Rasane in Kasba Peth and Jagtap’s widow Ashwini L. Jagtap in Chinchwad, both making a determined bid to capture the seats after the party’s efforts failed with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to have unopposed elections.

The combined MVA candidates who fought against the BJP nominees are — Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar (Kasbapeth), and the Nationalist Congress Party’s Vithal ‘Nana’ Kate, and a Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel standing as an independent Rahul Kalate (Chinchwad).

The early trends for both seats are likely to be available around noon, and the final results shall be declared by today evening.

20230302-082803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two killed in Andhra wall collapse

    EPS faction seeks police protection for AIADMK general council meeting on...

    MP Congress assigns duties to leaders before ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ enters...

    A promising Indian art investment scenario