Counting of votes for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana was put on hold on Friday after the BJP candidate and an Independent nominee backed by the saffron camp urged the Election Commission to cancel the votes of two Congress MLAs.

BJP nominee Krishan Lal Panwar and Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma wrote to the EC alleging that Congress MLAs — Kiran Choudhary and B.B. Batra — showed their ballot papers to unauthorised persons after marking them.

They said this “violation” was “duly captured” by the camera installed for the purpose of election.

Of the total 90 members in the Haryana Assembly, 89 cast their votes, officials said. Independent legislator Balraj Kundu abstained from voting.

20220610-222203