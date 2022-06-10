INDIA

Counting of votes for two RS seats in Haryana put on hold

NewsWire
0
5

Counting of votes for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana was put on hold on Friday after the BJP candidate and an Independent nominee backed by the saffron camp urged the Election Commission to cancel the votes of two Congress MLAs.

BJP nominee Krishan Lal Panwar and Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma wrote to the EC alleging that Congress MLAs — Kiran Choudhary and B.B. Batra — showed their ballot papers to unauthorised persons after marking them.

They said this “violation” was “duly captured” by the camera installed for the purpose of election.

Of the total 90 members in the Haryana Assembly, 89 cast their votes, officials said. Independent legislator Balraj Kundu abstained from voting.

20220610-222203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Our lives in danger, evacuate us, appeal stranded students in Ukraine

    Bruna Marquezine joins cast of DC’s ‘Blue Beetle

    Jahangirpuri riot accused held press meet with police, video surfaces

    No UPA left, Opposition must unite to fight BJP: Mamata