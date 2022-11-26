INDIALIFESTYLE

Counting of votes of panchayat polls in Haryana on Sunday

Haryana Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Saturday said all necessary arrangements have been completed at the block level for the smooth counting of votes of members of all 143 Panchayat Samitis and 22 Zilla Parishads on Sunday.

Necessary directions have been given to all officials involved in the counting of votes. If for any reason, any fault is found in any EVM, engineers of Bharat Electronics Ltd and Electronic Corporation of India Ltd will be present to deal with such a situation, said Singh in a statement.

He said that on November 22, the elections of all 143 Panchayat Samitis and 22 Zilla Parishads of all three phases of the state was completed, while on November 25 the elections of panchs and sarpanchs of all gram panchayats were completed.

The counting of votes for the elections of Panchs and Sarpanchs was completed at the booth level immediately after the polling and the results were also declared simultaneously.

On the other hand, for the election of members of all 143 Panchayat Samitis and 22 Zilla Parishads, the counting of votes will begin from 8 a.m., said Singh.

He said an arrangement of a maximum of 14 and a minimum of 10 counting tables has been made at each counting centre for the counting assistants and counting supervisors.

Police and general observers will monitor the entire counting process. Adequate training has already been given to the officers and employees engaged in counting votes, he added.

Singh said videography will also be done at all counting centres to ensure complete transparency before the candidates and the public.

