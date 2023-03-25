INDIA

Country facing 'emergency-like' situation: JD-U leader

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha and the CBI questioning Tejashwi yadav in land for job case, JD-U national president Lalan Singh claimed that the country is facing an “emergency-like” situation.

“The Central government is taking action in disappointment and desperation. The way Rahul Gandhi was convicted and the letter of his disqualification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat within 24 hours shows the desperation of the Narendra Modi government,” Singh said.

“If any court convicts a public representative, the matter goes to the Election Commission and then goes to the Speaker of the House. The Speaker has to make a decision about the disqualification of the public representative. In the case of Rahul Gandhi, the matter was completed within 10 hours and this shows how desperate the Central government is now,” Singh said.

“In the case of Rahul Gandhi, the role of Centre is clear. The people of the country are watching it and they will reply at the right time to the BJP,” the JD-U leader added.

