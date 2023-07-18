Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the opposition leaders have come together to fight for the country as the fight is not limited to a party or for any particular family.

“We all have come together because this fight is not limited to our party, and few people are thinking that this is for the family. The country is our family and we are fighting for them and we want to save the family. Our fight is not against one party or one person but it is against the policy and dictatorship,” the Shiv Sena leader said.

He also urged the people not to fear and quoted the popular Hindi movie ‘Main Hoon Na’ of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

“People who are afraid, we want to tell them do not fear we are here. There is a film called “Mai Hoon Na”. Why you people fear, one person or a party cannot be India, people means country and we will keep our nation safe. We had two meetings and the next meeting will be held in Mumbai and dates will be decided later,” he said.

He said that the fight is not against one party or one person but it is against policy and dictatorship.

“This is the second successful meeting of the opposition. You must have seen that the people are coming together against the dictatorship. Khargeji, you have told the name of the alliance that is India, and for that we have come together,” Thackery said.

He highlighted that many people have been asking that people with different ideologies are coming together. “But different ideologies should be there, that is why it is called democracy,” he said.

He said that we had fought for independence, and ‘now independence has come under threat’ and ‘we have come together, and we hope that we will be successful’.

Kharge on Tuesday announced that the alliance of opposition parties will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and a secretariat will be set up in Delhi for poll campaign management.

He also announced an 11-member coordination committee and the names of the members will be discussed at the Mumbai meeting.

2023071841430