Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday expressed his condolences on the demise of country’s most “experienced and veteran politician” and five-time Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

“The demise of Parkash Singh Badal is an irreparable loss to Indian politics and his name is written in golden letters in the history of the country’s politics,” he said.

He said Badal, who started politics at the age of 21 by becoming the sarpanch of the village, remained active in politics till the age of 95 and was always at the centre of politics in his political career of more than 74 years.

Khattar said the five-time former Chief Minister Badal, became the Chief Minister for the first time at the age of 43.

The Chief Minister said in 2015 Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described Badal as the ‘Nelson Mandela of Independent India’.

He said with the demise of Badal an era of Indian politics has come to an end, which had seen the making and changing of India from Independence till the 21st century.

His goodwill and nature of gelling up with the common people used to establish him as a completely different politician, Khattar added.

20230425-233007