Country music star Charlie Daniels dies at 83

Country music veteran Charlie Daniels, who had a hit with The Devil Went Down to Georgia in 1979, has died at the age of 83.

A statement from his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Famer died on Monday at a hospital in Hermitage, Tennessee, after doctors said he had a stroke.

He had reportedly suffered what was described as a mild stroke in Jan. 2010 and had a heart pacemaker implanted in 2013, however, continued to perform.

Daniels, a singer, guitarist and fiddler, started out as a session musician, even playing on Bob Dylan’s Nashville Skyline sessions. Beginning in the early 1970s, his five-piece band toured endlessly, sometimes doing 250 shows a year.

“I can ask people where they are from, and if they say Waukegan,′ I can say I’ve played there. If they say Baton Rouge, I can say I’ve played there. There’s not a city we haven’t played in,” Daniels said in 1998.

Throughout his six-decade spanning career, Daniels performed at the White House, the Super Bowl, across Europe and often for troops in the Middle East.