INDIA

Country strengthened under PM Modi’s leadership: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has strengthened in every field and is moving towards continuous progress.

“Today is a very historic day as nine years ago, Narendra Modi assumed the responsibility of the Prime Minister and started moving forward with the resolve to serve the country,” he said.

The Chief Minister was interacting with the people during a Jan Samvad programme at Mahendragarh’s Satnali village.

Welcoming the Chief Minister at the programme, former minister Ram Bilas Sharma appreciated the working style of the government.

The Chief Minister said the way the country is setting new records across the world under the leadership of Modi, in the same way Haryana is also moving towards continuous development in the last eight-and-a-half years.

With scathing attack on corruption, the Chief Minister said during the last eight-and-a-half-years, the state government has completely stopped the ‘parchi-kharchi’ system of providing jobs.

“With scathing attack on corruption, the government has given priority to Mission Merit and has given employment to qualified youth with transparency,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the demand of the people, the Chief Minister announced the construction of a new shed and boundary walls at the grain market of Satnali village.

He said adequate facilities are being provided in the grain markets so that the farmers coming to the market, do not face any kind of inconvenience.

The Chief Minister said that arrangements for dual desks in the classrooms are being ensured, along with construction of boundary walls of all government schools in the state, among other arrangements.

