In the election year, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in his one-day tour to the Chintpurni assembly in Una district addressed a public meeting at Amb town on Saturday and said the country would soon be ‘Congress-free’.

He inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects of Rs 200 crore at Amb town.

Extending greetings on the first day of the onset of Chaitra Navratri festival, Thakur, who was accompanying Union minister Anurag Thakur, said people of Chintpurni have got a gift of developmental projects of Rs 200 crore on this auspicious day.

He said the state government has always ensured that the pace of development goes uninterrupted in the area, for which active cooperation of the Centre was also being sought.

He said the credit of this goes to the active cooperation of the people, timely steps taken by the Prime Minister and a massive vaccination campaign launched in the country.

Thakur said workers of the BJP also ensured that all possible help was provided to the needy amidst the pandemic. He said lakhs of masks, sanitizers and food kits were distributed free of cost to the people in need. He said that the Congress leaders did nothing during this testing time and were busy in politicizing this sensitive issue.

The Chief Minister said earlier there were only two oxygen plants, but today there were 50 PSA (Pressure swing adsorption) oxygen plants in the state. He said there were only 50 ventilators two years back and today the state has over 1,020 ventilators in health institutions.

The Chief Minister said the thumping and landslide victory of the BJP in four states has ensured that the country would soon be free from the Congress.

He said now the Congress leaders were in a state of shock and confusion. The present state government would surely ensure ‘mission repeat’.

Thakur said that over 5 lakh families have been registered under Mukhya Mantri HIMCARE scheme and till now more than Rs 210 crore have been spent for the treatment of 2.17 lakh people. A financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month is being provided for continuous care to the economically weak people suffering from serious diseases under Mukhya Mantri Sahara Yojana.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said the BJP has won in four states in the recently held elections and now the BJP would win Himachal Pradesh also.

He urged the people to effectively use social media to disseminate the details regarding projects inaugurated and dedicated by the Chief Minister. He said the Swan Channelization project was possible due to the efforts of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, which has proved a boon to the people of the district.

He said over 22,000 students of the country were brought home safely from war-affected Ukraine. All this was possible due to a strong leadership provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the Ujjawala Yojana and the Ayushman Bharat Yojana started by the Centre were supplemented by Grihini Suvidha Yojana and HIMCARE schemes started by the state.

He said with the collective efforts of the double engine government at the Centre and the state would surely ensure formation of the BJP government in the state again in December.

State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar thanked the Chief Minister and the Union minister for ensuring all-round and balanced development of Una district by providing adequate funds for developmental projects.

He also thanked the Chief Minister for introducing Sahara Yojana for providing financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month to the families with a critically-ill patient.

