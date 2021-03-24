Senior YSRCP leader and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said on Wednesday that the whole country will take note of the ruling party’s majority after it wins the Lok Sabha bypoll in Tirupati, scheduled to be held on April 17.

“The whole country will take note and talk of YSRCP’s majority in the Tirupati by-election,” said Reddy.

He claimed that the people of the Parliamentary constituency are ready to give a thumping majority to the ruling party. Commenting on YSRCP’s Tirupati bypoll candidate M. Gurumoorthy, the TTD chairman said the party is putting people from the weaker sections and Dalit communities on a high pedestal to empower them, and selecting the 36-year-old physiotherapist is a part of this mission.

Recalling the recent rural and urban local body polls, Reddy said that people not only supported the YSRCP, but gave the opposition parties a run for their money.

“In similar fashion, the Tirupati bypoll will be a lesson for all the opposition parties,” he added.

–IANS

