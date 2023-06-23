Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said that cracks have appeared in the ‘unity in diversity’ credo of the country and it needed repair works.

“Today, people of different ideologies sat together in Patna and discussed how to stop exploitation taking place in the country for years. Everyone knows the current status of farmers and youth. Cracks have appeared in our ‘unity in diversity’ and it needs repair,” Soren said after the meeting of top opposition leaders here.

“The meeting was held in Patna to keep in view the current situation of the country. Nitish ji worked hard to tie every opposition leader in one chain and I want to thank him from my heart for his effort,” Soren said, referring to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar.

“This is the first glimpse of the new alliance which started today and it will definitely be a milestone for the country in future. If we honestly move forward with our intended thinking, the goal would be achieved. This is the first step to re-establish the original face of our country,” Soren said.

During the meeting, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said: “I first thank Nitish ji and (RJD leader) Lalu Prasad for organising this meeting. Today, Patna and Bihar are turning out to be the centres of renaissance. Today, not only different parties of the country but the leaders of the country have come on one platform. The message of Patna is that we will fight the election together to save the country and how it will progress in the future.”

