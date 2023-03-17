“Blindfold”, the ground-breaking Malayalam movie that takes viewers on a journey through the perspective of a blind person has made its way to record books as it has become the country’s first-ever audio cinema.

Directed by creative designer Binoy Karamen and produced by Klum, a luxury apparel brand, and Intellectual Monkey Productions has not only created a new genre in Indian cinema but also set a benchmark in the world of filmmaking.

By using sound as the primary storytelling tool, Blindfold has created a deeply immersive cinematic experience that pushes the boundaries of traditional filmmaking.

The movie follows the events in the life of a blind man, who becomes a witness in a murder case.

This exciting story of a murder investigation is narrated with no visuals and puts the audience in the shoes of a blind man, with only sounds to guide them.

“The medium of cinema is visual. Blindfold does not have visuals. Despite that, it does not limit the cinematic experience a normal cinema can offer. In theatres, one can truly experience this. This project has been the result of my thinking and research for the past 11 years. It has always fascinated me how different elements of a movie affect the viewer’s senses,” said Karamen.

“The beauty of a world that is blinded by light is what I wish to portray in my work. My aim with the movie is to inspire the audience’s imagination with sound design, music, and dialogue and help them navigate the world with sounds. I hope Blindfold will push to improve your focus on your surroundings and understand the importance of inner voices more than our sights”, added Karamen.

The story is narrated from the perspective of Rajan, a blind lottery seller in the city of Kozhikode, who happens to witness, or more aptly, ‘hear’ a murder take place.

In the events that follow, Rajan assists the police in solving the case, based on everything he has heard, in this thrilling experience like none other.

“It was indeed a very new concept and I was really impressed with Karamen’s perspective on movies. With a vision to give the viewers a fresh and exciting audio experience at the cinema, Our movie, Blindfold will be the first step in trying out more experimental techniques and tools in the art of cinema making, said Shyjal Shameem Ahmed, Executive Producer of Blindfold.

The movie used superior audio technology to capture and recreate a panoramic sound experience for the audience. The team behind the movie includes experienced sound designers and music producers.

The movie will be presented in Dolby Atmos, giving audiences the best surround sound experience, and putting them in the middle of the action.

“Blindfold is unfolding a new era of audio stories with more technical assistance. The experience of audio design makes the sound move all around you with thrilling realism. I am really excited to be a part of the movie and Karamen’s bold way of making the movie,” said Ajil Kurian, sync sound and sound design.

The film’s sound design was by Ajil Kurian and Krishnan Unni with music and background score composed by Steev Benjamin, and script by Surya Gaythri.

