INDIALIFESTYLE

Country’s highest altitude bus service restarts via Manali

NewsWire
0
0

Country’s longest and highest altitude bus service that connects Delhi with Leh via Himachal Pradesh’s tourist resort Manali has restarted after remaining closed for nine months due to closure of the route with snowfall, official said on Friday.

One-way fare for the 1,026-km long route is Rs 1,736, which includes a night’s halt at Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti district. Three drivers will ply the bus with two conductors onboard at different timings of a 30-hour long journey.

The state-run Himachal Road Transport Corp (HRTC) bus leaves Delhi at 3.45 p.m. After stopping at Keylong the next day, it will leave for Leh.

The HRTC is running this special bus to promote tourism.

“The response of tourists, especially the foreigners, is quite good on the Delhi-Leh route. A passenger can even get online booking between Keylong and Delhi routes. However, Keylong to Leh tickets are sold on the counter in Keylong,” an HRTC official told IANS.

The bus crosses four high mountain passes in the cold deserts of Himachal and Ladakh — Rohtang Pass (13,050 feet), Baralacha Pass (16,020 feet), Lachungla Pass (16,620 feet) and Tanglangla Pass (17,480 feet).

20230609-090203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oh my Knee! Is the pain age related or something else?

    Patna residents facing monsoon blues

    In election year, Himachal’s budget focuses on agriculture, job creation

    Tamil pride and Chola kings: Vikram explains the connection