Country’s opposition is ‘issueless’, says Upendra Kushwaha

With the Lok Sabha election just a year away, Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) President Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday openly came in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that no one in the opposition camp can challenge him.

Talking to media persons in Sasaram, Kushwaha said that the opposition leaders of the country have become issueless.

“The opposition leaders are divided in the country. They are issueless and are feeling uneasy.. The opposition have no option to challenge PM Modi in the country. We are not seeing any option who could challenge him ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024.

“Narendra Modi is leading by a big margin in terms of popularity in the country,” he claimed.

Asked about where he stands in the context of the 2024 elections, Kushwaha said that he is standing with the common people of Bihar and the country.

