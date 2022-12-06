A cancer surgeon was identified by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to enrol him in the Sangh. He is none other than Pravin Togadia, who rose from the Ahmedabad Vishwa Hindu Parishad to lead at the national and international level.

Togadia is one of the leading faces of the Hindutva movement in the country from the 1980s till today. Even after parting ways with the VHP, he has continued his movement to spread Hindutva. He is now the president of the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad. When the VHP launched the Ramjanmabhoomi movement in 1984, he played a key role in it, his fiery speeches made him a hardcore Hindu icon and face of Hindutva.

Remembering those old days, Pravin Togadia told IANS, “In 1984 we launched Ramjanmabhoomi movement, since then I have constantly travelled across the country and the globe to spread Hindutva. Then we had two aims. The first was to build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, not Babri Mosque or any other mosque in Ayodhya. I have addressed more than 10,000 public rallies across India for the Ramjanmabhoomi movement. I have travelled to each and every district of the country.”

Togadia recalls: “Since 1992, for 22 years I kept travelling to create awareness about Hindutva and have not slept more than one night in one city. I played a small role in the movement. Now when the Ram temple is under construction, I have no role to play.”

He immediately adds, but still the second dream of ‘Ramraj’ is incomplete for which he is working. “What is Ramraj?, for me Ramraj means Hindu always ahead, prosperous Hindu and Bharat, affordable education, good price for crops, employed youth, safety and security to all Hindus, and a dignified life to Hindus.”

Under the Ramraj umbrella, Togadia is having a dream of free education to all children and health facilities to all Hindu families. Togadia still travels and preaches Hindutva across the country.

