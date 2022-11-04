Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took to the streets in different parts of the country against the party chief and former Pak premier Imran Khan’s assassination bid, media reported.

As per reports, PTI supporters have started gathering at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (K-P) Peshawar Toll Plaza. All workers of the Peshawar district are expected to protest at the toll plaza.

Meanwhile, the GT Road from Chakbeli Mor in Rawalpindi was blocked as violent protests erupted against the assassination attempt on the PTI chief.

A heavy presence of both motorway police and district police were seen at the protest venue.

Moreover, protesters have also set tyres of the vehicles on fire and blocked the road. As a result of the blockade, passengers from both sides of the road are facing problems.

PTI workers have also started gathering outside the Allama Iqbal Park in Rawalpindi. Party MLAs Ali Nawaz and Khurram Nawaz were also present at the venue.

According to PTI, people begin to gather for protest outside Insaf House in Karachi, Express Tribune reported.

The police of the federal capital have asked the Rawalpindi administration to stop protesters from carrying out “illegal actions” while protesting at Faizabad. They added that protesters had pelted police with stones and were carrying sticks and slingshots.

Pak Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said the ruling parties are willing to inquire about Imran Khan’s health in person if the environment improves, Geo News reported.

“Before when Imran Khan had an incident, Nawaz Sharif went to inquire about his health,” said Sanaullah. He added that the prime minister is considering going to inquire about Khan’s health and will take a decision on this.

Rejecting the allegations made by PTI against him, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that they see Imran Khan as a political opponent, not as an enemy.

“We see Imran Khan as a political opponent, not an enemy. Imran Khan thinks of political opponents as enemies,” said Sanaullah during a press conference, Geo News reported.

The minister also pointed out that the suspect is in police’s custody and his statement was recorded in Gujrat.

“No FIR has been registered of the incident. Maybe they are trying to register the FIR as per their wishes,” said Sanaullah.

PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar said on Thursday that party chairman Imran Khan suspects three people – Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior military officer – are behind the assassination attempt on him, Geo News reported.

“Imran Khan has said that he had the information beforehand that these people might be involved in the assassination attempt on him,” Asad said during a video statement alongside party leader Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Asad, quoting the PTI chairman, demanded that all three people – the premier, the interior minister, and the senior military officer – should be removed from their offices, Geo News reported.

