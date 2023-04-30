WORLD

County police chief assassinated in Iran: Report

An Iranian county police chief and his wife were killed in an armed attack while they were travelling in a car in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, state media reported.

The attack was carried out by “hostile” individuals at 7:10 a.m. local time (0340 GMT), when Saravan County’s police chief Alireza Shahraki was driving along a county street with his wife, Tasnim news agency quoted provincial police commander Doostali Jalilian as saying on Sunday.

Shahraki’s wife, who was also shot during the attack, was transferred to a medical centre. She succumbed to her wounds later in the day, official news agency IRNA quoted Jalilian as saying.

Investigations are being carried out by specialised teams to identify and arrest the “hostile” assailants, Jalilian said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

According to Tasnim, Shahraki and his wife were killed by Kalashnikov rifle bullets.

20230501-004401

