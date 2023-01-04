INDIA

Couple arrested in UP for killing nephew over property

A man and his wife were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha for killing their nephew over property.

The 20-year-old victim Monu Tyagi went missing on Sunday and his body was found near a canal in Malakpur Bhud Shumali village on Tuesday.

Police said Monu’s aunt Chanchal has confessed to have strangled him with the help of her husband Bablu so that they could be the sole owner of a house.

Monu, whose parents had passed away about 10 years ago, lived with his 70-year-old grandfather Lavram Singh.

Lavram owned the house worth around Rs 5 lakhs and Monu was his only grandson.

Lavram’s daughter Chanchal and her husband also lived in the house and they were looking for an opportunity to grab it.

SP (Amroha), Aditya Langeh, said: “Monu went missing from his house two days ago. His grandfather filed a complaint at Amroha police station. When police reached his house, they started suspecting Chanchal. Later, she confessed to the crime. She and her husband have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.”

