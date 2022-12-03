INDIA

Couple commits suicide by jumping before train in Gujarat

A couple in their 20s ended their lives by jumping in front of an express train on the Rajkot-Jamnagar track on Saturday.

The couple jumped in front of the Santragachi Express between Virpur and Kagwad railway stations, the poice said. A police team was rushed to the spot and after completing the initial procedures, the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The couple has been identified as Gita Jagdish Rathod (26) from Keshod taluka, and Ajay Bhima (22) from Gondal Taluka. Both were living in the same neighbourhood in the Shapar industrial area where they met each other and fell in love.

Since Gita was already married, she and Ajay thought that their affair will not be accepted by their families, which forced them to take the extreme step, the police said.

