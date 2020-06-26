Couple commits suicide in Ghaziabad, leaves behind 9-month-old child

Ghaziabad, June 26 (IANS) Leaving behind a nine-month-old child, a young couple allegedly committed suicide in Indirapuram on Friday. The couple was found hanging from the ceiling fans inside their residence in Gyan Khand I locality of Indirapuram, the police said.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide and have started probing the matter. While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police spotted a cut on the left hand of the wife. They also said that the couple had used “gamcha” for hanging themselves.

Sanjeev Sharma, SHO, Indirapuram Police Station, said that the cut appeared to be drawn from a knife.

Sharma added that their bodies have been sent for autopsy and the reports are awaited.

The police have identified the deceased as Nikhil Kumar (31) and his wife Pallavi Bhushan (28). The couple hailed from Patna and was living in Indirapuram for the last one year on a rented accommodation. They got married two years ago and are survived by a nine-month-old boy child.

While Kumar worked as a sales manager with a private firm in Noida, Bhushan was a home maker.

The police said that Kumar’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the bedroom, while Bhushan was found hanging from the fan in the living room. The police found their baby playing in the drawing room where Bhushan’s body was hanging.

Anshu Jain, the circle officer of the area, told that before the act of suicide, Bhushan had texted her sister who lives in Greater Noida and asked her to reach their residence at around 6 a.m. and take along the baby.

“She had texted Anjali (Bhushan’s sister) at 3:46 a.m. on WhatsApp. Anjali read the message at around 6.30 a.m. and immediately called her sister and brother-in-law. When they did not respond to her calls, she called her friend Megha who also lived in Indirapuram and asked her to check at their residence.

When she went there, she found the doors open and the body of Bhushan hanging from the fan. Immediately, Megha informed Anjali about the incident and also informed the neighbours. One of them informed the police. Our team reached the spot at around 7.40 a.m.,” Jain said, detailing the chain of events.

Jain also said that Anjali has taken the child in her custody.

The sudden death of the couple has left their family members and neighbours in shock.

Sharma said that the primary investigation suggested that the couple had committed suicide. “We haven’t received any complaint so far from the family members of the deceased,” he said.

