The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday detained a couple for alleged links with one of the aides of radical outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief, Amritpal Singh.

Police said that the couple was detained from R.S. Pura area of Jammu district.

“Amrik Singh and his wife, Paramjit Kour were detained and handed over to Punjab Police. They have been detained for having reported links with Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of Amritpal Singh,” the police said.

The mobile phones of the couple have also been seized for further investigation. The matter is being investigated by Punjab Police and they will be questioning the couple, sources said.

It must be recalled that earlier, district magistrates of Kishtwar and Ramban districts cancelled arms licenses of two bodyguards accompanying Waris Punjab De chief and pro-Khalistan Sikh leader, Amritpal Singh.

20230325-195602