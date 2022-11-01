INDIA

Couple, domestic help found dead in Delhi’s Hari Nagar

NewsWire
0
0

A 38-year-old man, his wife and their domestic help were found dead at the couple’s residence in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The CCTV cameras installed in the area are being scanned to identify the culprits and to know the crime sequence.

The deceased have been identified as Sameer Ahuja, his wife Shalu and their domestic help Sapna.

A case of murder is being registered at Hari Nagar police station, a senior police official said.

Further details are awaited.

20221101-121405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sr Kerala bureaucrat Sivasankar approaches CAT to revoke his suspension

    Amaal Mallik’s 100th song ‘Tujhe Chaahta Hoon Kyun’ out now

    Europe now bats for PM Modi as peacemaker in the Russia-Ukraine...

    AIADMK candidate for urban polls found dead at Kancheepuram