Couple ends life after family disapproves relationship

A young couple have allegedly died by suicide in Muzaffarnagar.

Pankaj (23) and Shivani (20) were pulled up by the girl’s family over their relationship.

Moments later, Pankaj killed himself by consuming poison and his girlfriend, Shivani also followed suit.

Circle Officer (Budhana), Vinay Kumar Gautam, said, “The two victims were distant relatives. They consumed poisonous substances and died during treatment at the hospital. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further action will be taken based on the investigation.”

