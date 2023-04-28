INDIA

Couple found hanging from tree in UP

The bodies of a man and a woman, both in their early 40s, were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district.

According to reports, the man identified as Vinod Kumar was in a relationship with the woman.

Police said it could be a case of a suicide pact since the families were opposed to their relationship.

Vinod was already married and had a child, while the woman’s husband died three years ago, the police said, adding that the couple wanted to marry and live together.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to establish the cause of death.

SHO Hargaon Bhanu Singh, said that exact motive for the two taking the extreme step has yet to be ascertained.

Further investigations are underway, he added.

