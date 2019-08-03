Couple held for dragging traffic cop on bonnet in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 8 (IANS) A couple, who tried to knock down a traffic constable at Sector 56 Vatika Chowk, here, after he stopped their car for jumping the red light, manhandled cops and clashed with mediapersons, has been arrested.

According to Subhash Bokan, PRO of the Gurugram Police, the car, driven by Rahul, an engineer employed at a private firm, violated the traffic rule by jumping the red light at Vatika Chowk.

When head constable Sunil Kumar stopped the car and asked Rahul to show documents, he started arguing. Meanwhile, his wife Anamika, a chartered accountant, shifted to the driver’s seat and signalled Rahul to come inside.

“As soon as Rahul boarded the car, Anamika tried to speed away. When the head constable sought to prevent that, she tried to ran the car over him. Sunil jumped on the bonnet of the car to save his life,” Bokan said.

Anamika drove on with Sunil on the bonnet, until a biker blocked her way. They again started quarrelling with cops. When some mediapersons who were passing by spotted the ruckus and started shooting the incident.

The aggressive couple attacked the mediapersons and broke their cameras.

“On the statement of Sunil, we have registered an FIR against Anamika and Rahul and arrested them. We have also seized the vehicle,” Bokan said.

