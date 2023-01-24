INDIA

Couple held with 70 kg ganja in Gurugram

A couple was arrested on charges of cannabis (ganja) smuggling on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Manesar, the police said on Tuesday.

The police seized 70 kg ganja valued at Rs 10 lakh from their possession.

The arrested persons have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the police, they received a tip-off about huge quantity of contraband being smuggled on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

“After getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and overpowered the accused,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The couple has been identified as Sukhdev Singh alias Sukhu (30) and Priyanka (28).

Upon questioning, the duo disclosed that they had sourced the narcotics from Uttarakhand was about to sell them in Gurugram and adjoining areas.

The police said that the duo had been involved in drugs trade for the last four years.

“We are checking their criminal records and whether they were arrested earlier. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Manesar police station,” Sangwan said.

