K. Hariharan, 48, a businessman in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district was on the way to doctor’s for consultation with his wife, on May 10, when he suddenly developed chest pain, fainted, and died. However, he maintains a presence in his parents’ home.

After his death, his parents, retired teacher Karunakaran, 80, and Sivakami, 72, were inconsolable and after a few days, they decided to build a statue of their son and install it at their home.

The family contacted a sculptor who charged Rs 2.5 lakh to make the 5.2 feet statue.

Talking to IANS, Hariharan’s friend Suralikumaran, a businessman at Kancheepuram, said: “His mother and father were insistent that an idol of him be made and already installed it at their home and converted that room into a temple.”

