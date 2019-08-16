Couple involved in snatching cases held

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) A 26-year-old man along with his girlfriend was arrested for their alleged involvement in snatching cases in west Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

Four mobile phones were recovered from them.

The police team of West District arrested Raju (26), a resident of Palam Colony, Delhi, and his 22-year-old girlfriend Anjali, a resident of Sagarpur, Delhi.

Raju was previously found involved in 10 cases while there was no case registered against Anjali.

DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj said in May this year an incident of snatching took place Mayapuri area. It was reported that two persons, one male and one female, came on a motorcycle and snatched a mobile phone of the complainant.

“On Monday following a tip-off, both the accused were nabbed while they were roaming on a motorcycle in Mayapuri area,” said Bhardwaj.

The accused have confessed to their involvement in more than 20 incidents of snatching and robberies, the police said, adding the motorcyle they were roaming around in was found to be stolen.

During interrogation, Raju said he took to drugs with his girlfriend Anjali.

The police said Anjali was able to evade arrest which raised her confidence to commit more crime.

“Anjali liked to dress up as boys, which hid her identify,” said Bhardwaj.

