Couple kill man who harassed wife in UP district

A woman, along with her husband, murdered a man who had been harassing her for some time.

After committing the crime, the couple, identified as Pradeep Nishad and Padmavati, informed the police that they had murdered a man who used to stalk the woman.

The couple have been arrested and the matter is being investigated.

The incident took place at Fatehpur Chaparhwa village under the Gosaiganj police station in Sultanpur district.

According to police, one Ganga Prasad Chaubey, had visited Padmavati’s house in Sultanpur on Saturday night.

“At around 4 a.m, Chaubey made a call to Padmavati, but the phone was picked up by her husband who got piqued and woke up his wife. The couple later thrashed Chaubey and later hacked him to death,” the police added.

Superintendent of police, Sultanpur, Somen Barma said that the accused Pradeep, in his statement to the police, claimed that Chaubey used to harass his wife frequently.

“The victim was known to Padmavati, but she had snapped ties with him after her marriage with Pradeep,” the SP added.

