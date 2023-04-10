INDIA

Couple killed in blast in Ayodhya house

A 55-year-old man and his wife died in an explosion that occurred in a house near Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, created panic in the area.

Superintendent of Police, City, Madhuban Singh said that fire tenders successfully controlled the blaze but the owners of the house, Ramesh, 55, and Usha, 50, could not be saved.

“We are looking into the reasons that could have triggered the blast,” he said.

According to police, Ramesh used to make kites and also sold crackers during Diwali.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

