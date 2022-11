A man and his wife on Friday were mowed down by a speeding train in Assam’s Goalpara district, officials said.

The incident happened in the Dhanubhanga area in the district when the couple was going to a paddy field.

The deceased have been identified as Lalit Mohan Daimary (70) and his wife Rakhiya Daimary (65).

A police team later reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

The bodies have been sent for an autopsy.

