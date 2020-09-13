Couple shot, injured by woman’s father in UP

Rampur (UP), Sep 13 (IANS) A couple who married against the wishes of the woman’s family was shot and injured by her father at their residence in Saidnagar in Rampur district, police said on Sunday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar said: “Prashant Kumar had married a woman from Kashipur in Uttarakhand in early September. The woman’s family was unhappy with the marriage. As per the preliminary information, her father shot and injured them on their upper arms on Saturday. The couple has been referred to another medical facility from the district hospital.”

He said that police was investigating.

The woman, Kamini, alleged: “My father Vinod Kumar Gautam, who lives in Kashipur, visited our home in Saidnagar and shot me and my husband Prashant.”

A relative said that both the victims were maternal cousins and married without the consent of the woman’s family.

–IANS

