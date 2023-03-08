INDIALIFESTYLE

Couple, son killed as cars collide in UP

A couple and their son died in a highway accident on Wednesday that took place when two cars collided head on here.

Two persons have been injured and admitted to a hospital.

According to reports, the accident took place on the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway in Rahmat Ali ka Purwa village under Manikpur police circle.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Srivastava, 35, his wife Prachi, 30, and son Arshdeep, 10. Their daughter Avya, 3 has been critically injured and a passenger in the other car has also received injuries.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

20230308-120605

