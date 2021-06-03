Some villagers in Bihar Araria’s district brutally assaulted a newly married couple and the groom’s family after the two got married secretly.

The incident occurred in Ram Ghat village under Narpatganj police station. The police said that the accused, identified as Munna Yadav, Amrendra Yadav, Kishan Yadav, Ganesh Yadav, Arun Yadav and Bechan Yadav imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh and dinner for the entire village for the secret marriage of Suman Kumar and Usha.

As per the statement of Suman, he was a labourer in Punjab’s Amritsar city where he came in contact with Usha who had two children. They fell in love with each other.

During the second wave of the coronavirus, Suman returned to his native village Ram Ghat. Usha also came to Suman’s house in Ram Ghat. With the permission of Suman’s family, the couple got married in a local temple.

The marriage of Suman and Usha irked some of the assailants. They then imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh and dinner for all the villagers.

When Suman’s father Sitaram Yadav expressed his inability to bear the expenses, around 15 persons entered his house and brutally assaulted the family.

Suman managed to inform the local police which immediately came to the village and managed to rescue Sitaram Yadav.

“We have received a written complaint against some strong men of the village. They have also mentioned the name of the alleged assalants. Efforts are on to nab them,” said MM Haidari, SHO of Narpatganj police station.

–IANS

ajk/bg