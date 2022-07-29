In a shocking incident, a couple was allegedly thrashed by bouncers at the newly constructed Ghamroj toll plaza on the Gurugram-Sohna Highway.

The video of the incident has gone viral over social media platforms. A scuffle between the victims and the accused can be seen in the video.

The entire incident was also captured on CCTV cameras of the toll plaza, which took place on Tuesday afternoon.

In the complaint, Ritu Yadav, a resident of Raisina village of Gurugram told the police that she was going from Raisina to Maruti Kunj in her car with her husband and children.

When she reached the toll plaza she stopped the car and asked the toll employees to remove the barrier.

“But instead of removing the barrier, the toll bouncer threatened to kill us while allowing the other vehicles to pass through unhindered,” she alleged.

“My husband was driving and when I got down from the car and started removing the barrier, a toll bouncer came and started beating me up. A few minutes later, another bouncer came running and damaged our car by jumping on its bonnet. Later they started beating me and my husband and also misbehaved with us,” the complainant told the police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station.

“Based on the complainant, a case has been registered and police has conducted raids to nab the accused. Further investigation is underway”, Inspector Devender Kumar, SHO of the Bhondsi police station told IANS.

“We have told the toll plaza management to put up boards with the names of the villages whose residents are exempt from paying toll,” he added.

