Court blocks Trump’s order to exclude undocumented immigrants from census

Washington, Sep 11 (IANS) A US federal court has blocked President Donald Trump’s order which excludes undocumented immigrants from census when calculating the apportionment of congressional seats in each state.

The decision prohibits the Trump administration from reporting any information regarding undocumented immigrants in its census count that could be used to implement Trump’s executive memorandum issued in July, Xinhua reported citing The Hill.

A unanimous three-judge panel for the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Thursday ruled that Trump’s memo violates the executive branch’s “constitutional responsibility to count the whole number of persons in each State and to apportion members of the House of Representatives among the States according to their respective numbers.”

The ruling is another major court defeat for the White House, which has repeatedly attempted to weight the census with citizenship data, according to the report.

