Court bundle lifter suspended for taking bribe using QR code

A court bundle lifter, also known as ‘court jamadar’, has been suspended for taking bribe using a digital wallet inside the court premises.

The Allahabad High Court has suspended the bundle lifter who was found wearing a QR code on his uniform.

Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal took the decision after considering the letter of Justice Ajit Singh dated November 29 in which the latter had desired strict action against the court jamadar.

The court jamadar was attached to the court of Justice Ajit Singh.

A purported photograph of court jamadar Rajendra Kumar wearing his uniform and carrying a Paytm QR code inside the court premises was circulated in various WhatsApp groups of lawyers of the High Court recently.

The suspension order said that the jamadar shall be paid subsistence allowance during the suspension period subject to his furnishing a certificate that he is not engaged in any other employment, trade, profession or occupation.

The suspension order, which was passed by Registrar General Ashish Garg and came into light on Thursday. It mentioned that the concerned jamadar is suspended with immediate effect.

