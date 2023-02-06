INDIA

Court can’t guide CBI in every step of teachers’ scam probe: Calcutta HC

The court cannot guide the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in every step of investigation in the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal, Justice Biswajit Basu of the Calcutta High Court observed on Monday.

“It does not look good that the court will direct you on every step that should take in the process of investigation. Do your own work yourself. Even the court has to direct you on whom to be interrogated in the matter. You are appearing at the court daily, listening to advice and going back. This system cannot continue. Please act fact,” Justice Basu was heard telling the counsel and investigating officials of the CBI present at his court.

Justice Basu also questioned why the CBI officials were not taking into custody and questioning others involved in the scam.

“Those who have paid and those who have accepted bribes are equally guilty. Why are you not taking them into custody and questioning them? Why is the CBI so reluctant in the matter? I presume lots of money involved in the crime proceeds have been transferred elsewhere by now,” observed Justice Basu.

This is the second time within a span of just four days, the CBI officials have faced the wrath of the Calcutta High Court in connection to the teachers’ recruitment scam.

On February 2, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay while seeking the details of the assets of all the members of the special investigation team (SIT) of CBI probing the scam, observed that “following the lackadaisical approach of the central agency in the matter it seems that he will personally have to handle the investigation and send a report to the Prime Minister”.

Recently, he also ordered for the replacement of an inspector-level officer from the SIT of CBI probing the matter.

