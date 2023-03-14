INDIA

Court convicts nine in 2020 North-East Delhi riots case

NewsWire
0
1

A court here has convicted nine persons in connection with the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, an official said on Tuesday.

The matter pertains to rioting, arson and vandalism in the Gokulpuri area during the riots.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pulastaya Pramachala convicted Mohd. Shahnawaz a.k.a. Shanu, Mohd. Shoaib, Shahrukh, Rashid a.k.a. Raja, Azad, Ashraf Ali, Parvez, Md. Faisal and Rashid a.k.a. Monu under sections related to rioting, theft, mischief by fire, destroying properties by setting them on fire and unlawful assembly.

“I find that the charges levelled against all the accused persons in this case are proved beyond doubt. Hence, accused persons are convicted for offences punishable under the relevant sections of the IPC,” ASJ Pramachala said.

“On the basis of the assessment of the evidence in this case and further reasoning, I am convinced with the version of prosecution against the accused persons. I find it well established that all the named accused persons, in this case, did become part of an unruly mob, which was guided by communal feelings and was having a common object to cause maximum damage to the properties of persons belonging to the Hindu community,” he added.

Special Public Prosecutor D.K. Bhatia represented Delhi Police in the matter.

20230314-225803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rupee falls to record low against US dollar

    YSR Congress rules out early Assembly polls

    Whole country is indebted to Sikh gurus: Amit Shah

    Rampant corruption by some ministers led to Sagardighi defeat: Trinamool MP