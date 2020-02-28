Court defers order on plea against Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday deferred for April 23 the pronouncement of order in a complaint filed by the CPI-M leader Brinda Karat against BJP lawmakers Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for alleged inflammatory remarks.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja deferred the matter, while observing that the matter is being heard by the high court following which he posted the matter for April 23.

On the last date of hearing, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police said that “no cognizable offence is made out” against the two BJP lawmakers for their alleged inflammatory remarks.

In the report filed on Wednesday, the police stated, “On the basis of allegations levelled in the complaint, no cognizable offence has been found to be committed.”

It said that the subsequent violence in the national capital has “no connection to the speeches mentioned in the complaint”.

Police further sought more time to file a final ATR in the matter. “Situation in Delhi is such that police is busy and, hence we want more time.”

Karat had filed the complaint against the BJP leaders on charges of outraging religious feelings, intending to provoke, breach of trust and criminal intimidation.

“Direct that the investigation into the FIR be monitored by issuing necessary directions to the SHO concerned to investigate the matter fairly, properly and impartially, including arrest of the accused in accordance with the law,” Karat said in her application.

The application was filed under Section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which empowers a magistrate to direct the police to conduct investigation into any matter.

An inflammatory slogan “desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaro s*** ko” (Shoot the traitors) was chanted at a public rally addressed by Thakur on January 27 in Delhi’s Rithala area. Thakur had allegedly egged on his audience to respond to the slogan.

Verma was reported as saying that mosques and graveyards had come up in over 500 government properties in the national capital, including hospitals and schools. He said that the land where these “illegal structures” have come up belong to the Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporations of Delhi, Delhi Jal Board and many other government agencies.

Thakur and Verma were then barred from campaigning by the Election Commission for 72-hours and 96-hours respectively in the run-up to the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls.

