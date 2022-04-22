INDIA

Court denies interim bail to Rudra Group promoter accused of duping

NewsWire
0
0

A court here has refused to grant interim bail to Rudra Group of Companies promoter, Mukesh Khurana in a case registered against him over allegations of duping home buyers.

Dismissing the interim anticipatory bail petition moved by Khurana, Judge Ashok Kumar of the District and Sessions Court of Gautam Buddha Nagar said: “Considering the facts and circumstances of this case and nature of the offence, there is no sufficient ground to enlarge the applicants/accused on interim bail. Hence, the interim anticipatory bail application of applicants/accused is liable to be rejected.”

“It is prima facie explicit from the FIR that these accused were proprietors of Messrs Rudra Buildwell Projects Pvt Ltd with whom informant entered into an agreement,” read the order dated April 20.

In the order, the court observed that the case of bail application of the other accused — his wife Babita Khurana and son Rudra Khurana is different.

As per the FIR, Nitin Dua, the director of the company is also an accused in connection with the crime.

In November 2020, Noida Police recently arrested Khurana, the promoter of Rudra Group after an FIR was registered against him over charges of allegedly duping the home buyers.

Mukesh Khurana, Promoter of Rudra Group of Companies, who has several projects in Delhi-NCR, was arrested on an FIR registered by a home-buyer Sunita Singh in relation to Pavo Real Project of M/s Rudra Buildwell Realty Pvt. Ltd.

Khurana is facing several proceedings as even earlier various complaints have been filed by various home buyers for delay in delivery of Rudra’s Serra Bella/Pavo Real Housing Project in Indirapuram.

The Delhi Police had investigated his role in this and a charge sheet was filed against him.

20220422-165602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    International Dance Day: Is virtual technology viable for dance?

    BJP does not fear ‘terrorists’, Meenakshi Lekhi takes dig at AAP...

    Haryana brings changes to realise dream of ‘Ram Rajya’: Governor

    Civilian killed, cop injured in terror attacks in Kashmir (Ld)