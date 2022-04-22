A court here has refused to grant interim bail to Rudra Group of Companies promoter, Mukesh Khurana in a case registered against him over allegations of duping home buyers.

Dismissing the interim anticipatory bail petition moved by Khurana, Judge Ashok Kumar of the District and Sessions Court of Gautam Buddha Nagar said: “Considering the facts and circumstances of this case and nature of the offence, there is no sufficient ground to enlarge the applicants/accused on interim bail. Hence, the interim anticipatory bail application of applicants/accused is liable to be rejected.”

“It is prima facie explicit from the FIR that these accused were proprietors of Messrs Rudra Buildwell Projects Pvt Ltd with whom informant entered into an agreement,” read the order dated April 20.

In the order, the court observed that the case of bail application of the other accused — his wife Babita Khurana and son Rudra Khurana is different.

As per the FIR, Nitin Dua, the director of the company is also an accused in connection with the crime.

In November 2020, Noida Police recently arrested Khurana, the promoter of Rudra Group after an FIR was registered against him over charges of allegedly duping the home buyers.

Mukesh Khurana, Promoter of Rudra Group of Companies, who has several projects in Delhi-NCR, was arrested on an FIR registered by a home-buyer Sunita Singh in relation to Pavo Real Project of M/s Rudra Buildwell Realty Pvt. Ltd.

Khurana is facing several proceedings as even earlier various complaints have been filed by various home buyers for delay in delivery of Rudra’s Serra Bella/Pavo Real Housing Project in Indirapuram.

The Delhi Police had investigated his role in this and a charge sheet was filed against him.

