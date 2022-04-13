ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODTOP ENTERTAINMENT

Court denies stay on ‘Jersey’ release; movie to release on April 22

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
When the makers of ‘Jersey’ announced that the release of the movie has been postponed by a week, (from April 14 to April 22) it was naturally assumed that the idea was to avoid clash with the big budget release, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which is also releasing on April 14.

While that may have also been a factor, turns out the movie landed in some legal trouble and the makers faced charged of plagiarism.

Writer Rajneesh Jaiswal had claimed that the story of the film actually belonged to him and filed a plagiarism case against the makers of ‘Jersey’ in the Bombay High Court.

When the ‘Jersey’ team found out about the case, they decided to postpone the movie by a week just to avoid any last-minute troubles.

Now it seems the team can breathe a sigh of relief as the Bombay High Court has denied the stay order requested on the release of the movie by the complainant.

The producer of ‘Jersey’, Aman Gill said, “We were all geared up to release our film Jersey this holiday weekend, however we didn’t want to go ahead and plan a release until the courts gave us a favourable order, and with hearing scheduled for Wednesday, we had no time to plan for the Thursday release hence we decided to postpone the release by a week to 22nd April till we got such an order. Today on Wednesday we got a favourable order, which clears the way for our release next week 22nd April.”

Hopefully ‘Jersey’ faces no further obstacles on its way to the big screen and is released without any problems on April 22, 2022.

