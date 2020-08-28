Canindia News

Delhi High Court dismisses Mehul Choksi’s plea against Netflix series Bad Boy Billionaires

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE011

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi against the upcoming Netflix venture “Bad Boy Billionaires: India”.

The order was passed by a single judge bench of the high court presided by Justice Navin Chawla.

In its order, Justice Chawla said: “The remedy of the petitioner would be in a civil suit as what is being alleged by the petitioner is infringement of his private right. In view of the abuse submissions, the present petition is dismissed leaving it open to the petitioner to seek appropriate legal remedy.”

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Apple set to launch Netflix-style streaming service

CanIndia New Wire Service

Sanjay Dutt’s long-stalled Torbaaz slated for Netflix release

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Berlinale must ignore Netflix films: CICAE

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More