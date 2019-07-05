Court dismisses plea seeking Leader of Opposition

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday disposed off a plea seeking its direction pertaining to the appointment of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha.

A Division Bench presided by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and comprising Justice C. Harishankar turned down the plea, saying there was no law which mandates the appointment of LoP.

“We do not see a reason to formulate a policy for the appointment as the same is the responsibility of the respondents,” the bench observed.

During the hearing, the petitioner argued that the delay in appointing the LoP was delaying designating various important posts like the head of CBI, NHRC and other government bodies and statutory committees.

The court was hearing a plea filed by two advocates who also sought direction to the Lok Sabha Speaker to frame a policy for appointment of LoP.

