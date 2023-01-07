A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Ankush Khanna, who is accused of tampering evidence in the brutal death of Anjali (20), who met a painful end after being dragged by a car for around 12 km on the outskirts of the national in the early hours of January 1.

Khanna has been booked by Delhi Police under Sections 201 (disappearance of any evidence, with the intention of screening the offender from legal punishment) and 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Rohini court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

Anksuh is the seventh accused to be nabbed in connection with the death of Anjali. The other six accused — Ashutosh, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun and Manoj Mittal — are presently in police custody.

Ankush, who was on the run after his name popped up during the investigation, had surrendered at Sultanpuri police station on Friday evening.

Deepak Khanna, one of the accused, was reportedly at his home when the incident took place, and was asked by the other accused to take the blame since he was the only person with a driving licence. Deepak even brought his uncle’s auto-rickshaw to take the other accused to their homes.

Sources said that Ashutosh, the owner of the Maruti Baleno car that dragged the woman, and Ankush, who is also the brother of another accused, Amit, had talks with the five persons accused initially.

As Amit did not have a driving licence, Deepak was told to tell the police that he was in the driver’s seat at the time of the incident.

There were only four persons – Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun and Manoj Mittal – in the car at the time of incident, according to sources.

Anjali along with her friend Nidhi was returning home after a party at a hotel in Rohini when her scooty was hit by the car at around 2 a.m. She was then dragged for several kilometres by the car, and her naked body was found lying on the road in the Khanjawala area at around 4 a.m. by a passerby, who informed the police.

