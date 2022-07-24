A Delhi court has released a co-accused in a rape case on bail after it found contradictions in the statements of the victim and her friend.

Additional Sessions Judge, Patiala House Courts, Sanjay Khanagwal asked the accused Simraan Khan to furnish a bailbond of Rs 2,000 and a suretly of like amout.

The victim had alleged that Sameer Khan took her to a hotel in Mahipalpur in April and committed rape and later, she was blackmailed and given abortion pills which caused her miscarriage. Simraan Khan was also there at the hotel and was arrested by the police.

Advocate Sanjeev Malik, who was appearing for the accused, argued that there was no evidence that his client offered the victim a cold drink laced with sedatives and broght abortion pills which caused her miscarriages. He also argued that the friend of the victim has stated that the victim never told her that she was raped, blackmailed, or given abortion pills.

“The friend of the victim has stated that accused Simraan Khan and prosecutrix went into some other room whereas, she and Sameer shared another room. She has further stated that prosecutrix never disclosed anything about commission of rape by Simraan Khan and the role of accused Sameer Khan in the same. In view of the contradictions as highlighted from the side of the accused, and role of applicant, let accused Sameer Khan be released on bail on furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 alongwith one surety in the like amount,” the court noted.

20220724-194804