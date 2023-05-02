INDIA

Court hands 3-year RI to 2 in PMLA case

A Special PMLA Court in Bhopal has handed three year’s rigorous imprisonment to one Harishankar Gurjar, Ranger in Forest Department in Khandwa, and his wife Seema Gurjar for the offence committed under section 3 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), an official said on Tuesday.

The court, while awarding them sentences, also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each for committing the offence.

The court also ordered confiscation of six properties worth Rs 38.16 lakh which were attached by the ED.

In this case, the FIR was registered by Likuta Police, Madhya Pradesh under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

Harishankar Gurjar, by misusing his official position and criminal misconduct, earned income disproportionate to his known source of income which he could not satisfactorily account for, an official said.

The disproportionate assets so earned have been utilised by him for acquiring properties in his/family members name and the same were projected as untainted properties.

The court, after conducting the trial, held them guilty.

