A CBI court at Pune in Maharashtra has awarded three years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a former income tax official in connection with a bribe case, officials said.

The court awarded jail term to Shekhar Khomane, then Income Tax Officer, Ward 12 (4), Range 12, Pune, and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

The CBI had registered the case on December 4, 2018 against Khomane on the allegations that he demanded bribe of Rs 1,00,000 from a man to settle the Income Tax proceedings against him.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

Searches were also conducted at the premises of Khomane.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on March 12, 2019 in the court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Pune.

The trial court later found him guilty and eventually convicted him.

20221215-234203